Russian attacks killed five people and injured 15 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 18, as Russia damaged energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Rivne oblasts.

Russian forces launched 141 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 18, including 73 jet-powered drones, Ukraine's Air Force said. As of 8:00 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 126 Russian drones, including 59 jet-powered ones.

Drone impacts were recorded at seven locations, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were killed in drone and FPV drone strikes in Sloviansk, and two others in a FPV drone strike on Shabelkivtsi and glide bomb strikes on Yasnohirka, respectively, Filashkin added.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked two districts of the city of Dnipro with drones overnight, local authorities said. The attacks injured six people, including a 15-year-old boy.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked 16 settlements over the past day, killing one person and injuring five others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia attacked the oblast with drones, glide bombs, and FPV drones, Syniehubov added.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russia struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Bila Tserkva and Boryspil districts, injuring one person, according to local authorities.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out nearly 50 attacks on 23 settlements over the past day, injuring three people, local authorities said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia targeted an energy infrastructure facility and a warehouse belonging to an agricultural enterprise. Local authorities reported no casualties.

In Rivne Oblast, a Russian strike resulted in an outage spread over 80 settlements. Local authorities reported no casualties.