U.S. President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Nov. 18 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

There has been widespread speculation as to the possibility of such a meeting since Trump and Putin announced their plans to attend the APEC summit in China on Nov. 18-19. This will mark the first time the three world leaders have gathered for face-to-face talks.

Putin and Xi discussed ending Russia’s war against Ukraine during talks in Shenzhen, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Trump also shook hands and briefly exchanged a few words during a group photo session with Xi ahead of a reception for the heads of delegations attending the APEC summit, the Russian news agency Intefax reported.

Trump, Putin and Xi are expected to hold talks on major global issues, possibly including Ukraine, during the summit.

Trump said on Nov. 17 he would meet Putin separately in China if an opportunity arose.

The main topic of the trilateral meeting will be nuclear non-proliferation, a senior U.S. official told the Associated Press (AP) and other media outlets on Nov. 13.

Trump also plans to discuss the war in Iran — but not the war in Ukraine, the official said.

The statement, if accurate, may prove disappointing to Putin, who reportedly proposed the trilateral meeting in order to secure a peace deal more favorable to Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The gathering would mark Trump's second face-to-face meeting with Putin during his second term.

Their last meeting took place at the Alaska summit on Aug. 15, 2025.