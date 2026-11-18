Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a market in Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast, on Nov. 18, injuring at least 11 people, including an 11-year-old, according to Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition, Syniehubov said.

The strike marks the second time in seven days that Russian forces have hit Zlatopil. On Nov. 12, a Russian strike hit a civilian enterprise in the town, injuring four people, including two children, and damaging nearby residential buildings.

One of the drones hit a local market, triggering a fire that spread across 500 square meters of market stalls, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS).

Other commercial facilities, shops, residential buildings, industrial premises, and passenger vehicles were also damaged, DSNS added.



Despite the threat of further strikes, DSNS personnel, including a community rescue officer, are continuing to work at the scene, DSNS said.



Zlatopil is a city in Kharkiv Oblast with a pre-war population of around 28,500. Located in the region's central part, it lies approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Kharkiv, the regional capital.



The attack comes amid a series of Russian strikes on markets across Ukraine. On Nov. 11, Russian forces struck a crowded market in Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, killing at least four people and injuring eight others.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 16 settlements, killing one person and injuring five others, Syniehubov said earlier on Nov. 18. Russia attacked the oblast with drones, glide bombs, and FPV drones, Syniehubov added.