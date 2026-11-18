Editor's Note: This story is developing and will be updated.

Ukrainian forces struck two oil refineries in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai in an overnight attack on Nov. 17 to 18, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on Nov. 18.

The attacks are part of Ukraine's greater campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to Moscow's military and reducing revenue supporting its war against Ukraine.

"Every fire at (these refineries) means less diesel and gasoline for the Russian army and fewer oil rubles, with which the Russian aggressor buys missiles and rockets," the General Staff said in its announcement.

The attacks damaged oil tanks at the Ilsky refinery and the oil processing plant at the Afip Refinery, the General Staff said. The General Staff did not specify by which means the attacks were carried out.

Earlier, Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova+ said that the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries had both been hit by drones, citing local sources.

The channel separately reported that the attack on Krasnodar Krai had continued throughout the night.

Another Ukrainian monitoring channel, Supernova+, also reported an attack on the Ilsky refinery.

At around 13:30 local time, the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters said nine people were injured in the reported drone attack. One person was hospitalized, while the others received outpatient treatment, operational headquarters added.

Drone debris damaged private homes and commercial buildings in the Seversky district, operational headquarters said.

Damage to a gas pipeline also cut gas supplies to 94 apartment buildings, according to operational headquarters.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported strikes or damage at either facility, damage in other areas, or the injuries.

The Afipsky and Ilsky refineries are among the largest in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai, with annual oil-processing capacities of approximately 6.25 million and 6.6 million metric tons, respectively, according to Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko.

Both refineries are located in Krasnodar Krai's Seversky district and have been repeatedly targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks.

Ukraine's General Staff previously reported striking the Ilsky refinery on Nov. 16, targeting several oil-processing units and a gasoline production complex.

The Afipsky refinery was also reportedly targeted in a drone attack on Nov. 6, when regional authorities confirmed a fire at an industrial enterprise but did not identify the facility.