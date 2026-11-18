Germany and Britain rejected U.S. criticism of Ukraine's long-range strikes inside Russia on Nov. 17, after a senior Pentagon official questioned their effectiveness and warned that the attacks could strengthen Russian resolve.

The disagreement indicated fractures among Ukraine's Western allies over how Kyiv should conduct its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion, as European countries take on a greater role in financing military assistance and Russia intensifies attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure ahead of winter.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby argued that Ukraine's deep-strike campaign had failed to significantly affect Russia's military advances or bring the war closer to an end.

"While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle of deep strikes designed to inflict pain on the Russian population, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia's advances on the front line," Colby said, according to Reuters.

Colby also warned that attacks on commercial infrastructure, including warehouses operated by Russian online retailer Wildberries, could reinforce public support for Moscow's war effort and increase the Kremlin's willingness to escalate.

Ukraine has targeted Wildberries facilities, alleging that the company supplies equipment and technical components used by the Russian military. The company denies the allegations, according to the Associated Press.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius strongly rejected Colby's assessment, calling criticism of Ukrainian strikes against strategic military targets inside Russia "quite a stupid thing."

"Instead of criticizing that, we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on ... energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine," Pistorius said, according to Reuters.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting also defended Ukraine's long-range operations, saying they had helped weaken Russia's military capabilities, buy time and save lives.

Colby maintained that Western military assistance ought to prioritize Ukraine's ability to defend its front lines, including equipment and medium-range strike capabilities used to disrupt Russian logistics and slow advancing forces.

"This is not to say that Ukraine should be forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back," Colby said.

The disagreement emerged during talks among Ukraine's military supporters over additional weapons deliveries, particularly air defense systems, as Russia continues targeting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Ukraine has increasingly used domestically developed long-range drones and missiles to target Russian oil refineries, military installations, and logistics infrastructure, seeking to disrupt supplies to Russian forces and reduce revenue that funds Moscow's war effort.

The United States has stopped directly funding new weapons deliveries to Ukraine under President Donald Trump, leaving European allies and Canada to finance additional supplies, including purchases of American-made weapons.