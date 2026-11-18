A new video, posted by Ukrainian Telegram monitoring channel Exilenova+ on Nov. 18, shows a large section of the Crimean Bridge's motorway collapsed and the arch missing, seemingly filmed from inside a train crossing the bridge.

A section of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia collapsed after a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike overnight on Nov. 17, the final part of what President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed was a seven-phase operation carried out over "several weeks."

Pictures posted to social media showed one of the structure's arches and roadway between two supports completely gone, with debris visible below. It followed a separate drone strike on Nov. 16.

The new video suggests that the railway connection across the remaining part of the Crimean Bridge — also known as the Kerch Bridge — is functioning, while also showing the destruction of the bridge's motorway. The road has collapsed fully, and its debris can be seen in the water below the bridge.

Russian news agency Interfax said that the trains on the bridge's railway part are running on schedule, citing Russia's transport ministry.

Traffic on the road, meanwhile, is still completely halted, the Russian ministry said.

The bridge is a key logistics and transport route for the Russian military, carrying weapons, fuel, ammunition, and personnel to occupied Crimea and onward to southern Ukraine. Its damage could complicate Russian military supply operations in the region.

"There is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than before," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia on Nov. 17.

"I believe restoring this section will take not just months, but a year or even longer," Ukrainian military aviation expert Andrii Kharuk told the Kyiv Independent.

"Restoring shipping access is somewhat simpler: the debris needs to be cleared, but that will still require significant resources and additional effort," he added.

Russian-installed authorities are considering alternative delivery routes to the occupied peninsula. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Russian state media that officials had completed a damage assessment and determined the scope of construction work.

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge, was built after Russia's occupation of Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin prioritized its construction to physically and symbolically connect the occupied peninsula to mainland Russia.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the bridge was the only way to reliably supply Crimea by road and rail from Russia.

Following the full-scale invasion, Russia merged Ukrainian highways with Russian roads to connect Russia's Rostov-on-Don with Simferopol in occupied Crimea through the roughly 700-kilometer (about 435 miles) long Novorossiya highway cutting through occupied Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

Emil Kastehelmi, an analyst at the Finland-based Black Bird Group, told the Kyiv Independent that most of the heavy traffic switched from the Crimean Bridge to the land route.

"Even if regular heavier traffic goes another route, (the bridge) would have served as an emergency route if (Russia) had to transport something very quickly, but of course, that option is now gone," Kastehelmi said.

While Russian milbloggers were rather frustrated at the news of the strike, Ukrainians online celebrated the successful operation by sharing countless memes and jokes.

In its morning update on Russian casualties, Ukraine's General Staff included "one bridge" as a Russian casualty in a nod to the successful strike.