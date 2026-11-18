Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast on Nov. 17, and hit a military repair facility in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 18.

The military also confirmed that a Ukrainian strike on the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa in Russia's Novgorod Oblast on Nov. 10 damaged three Russian military transport aircraft, including heavy damage to an Ilyushin Il-76.

Russian forces used the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska to transport ammunition, fuel, and equipment to the front, according to the General Staff. The reported strikes are part of Ukraine's efforts to disrupt Russian military logistics.

On Nov. 17, Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russian-occupied Crimea with Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Russian missiles, meanwhile, hit Kyiv's Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River on Nov. 17, damaging infrastructure and disrupting traffic.

Ukrainian forces also struck a repair facility belonging to a Russian military unit near Khomutovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The facility was used to repair damaged Russian equipment before returning it to the battlefield, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported strikes or the extent of the damage at the time of publication.

The reported strikes are part of Ukraine's efforts to disrupt Russian military logistics.

The Ilyushin Il-76 is a four-engine turbofan strategic airlifter designed in the Soviet Union by the Ilyushin Design Bureau. It was introduced into service in 1974 to deliver heavy cargo and troops to remote regions with unpaved or poorly equipped airstrips.