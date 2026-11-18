The European Commission on Nov. 18 approved a set of legislative proposals to provide up to €45 billion ($49.5 billion) in additional financial support to Ukraine in 2027.

The proposals have yet to be approved by EU member states. They follow the EU's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026 and 2027.

The additional funds help to address the country's estimated €70 billion financing gap for next year, the commission said.

Ukraine will be required to repay the principal only once it receives reparations from Russia.

The proposed support would be structured in two components, with up to €25 billion allocated to military assistance and up to €20 billion provided as general budget support, the commission said.

"The budget support will be conditional on Ukraine pursuing reforms, including in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption which are relevant for the implementation of the interim benchmarks under the Fundamentals Cluster," the European Commission added.

The EU support to Ukraine will be financed through borrowing on capital markets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine's needs for 2026 are covered, and the commission is "proposing a further €45 billion to cover two thirds of its needs for 2027."

“Europe will continue to ensure maximum support to Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia," she said. "We have provided vital support to Ukraine throughout this war. And we will continue to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure from Russia's attacks."

The package includes a "proposal establishing an Instrument for Coordinated Support to Ukraine, providing a new loan of up to €45 billion to be financed by borrowing in capital markets."

Another proposal adopted by the commission is "to amend the current Multiannual Financial Framework Regulation enabling the EU budget to guarantee the new loan."

The package also includes "incentives for international partners to provide additional financial support to Ukraine via proposals to amend the existing Ukraine Facility and the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism."