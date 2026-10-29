Russia says 'battlefield situation' will determine when Ukraine peace talks begin

The start of planned trilateral negotiations between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine on ending Moscow's war will depend on the situation on the battlefield, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Oct. 28.

The Kremlin has signaled openness to resuming trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi for the first time in more than eight months, but the sides have yet to confirm a date.

The talks come amid a renewed U.S. push to restart negotiations, which have largely stalled over the Kremlin's demands that Kyiv surrender parts of Donbas, a strategically vital region in eastern Ukraine that Russian forces have been unable to capture fully.

"We haven't sent any signals yet," Ushakov told Russian reporters regarding the exact date of the consultations, while noting that the meeting could take place in Abu Dhabi "after Nov. 4."

"That, too, will depend on the situation on the battlefield and the overall situation," he added.

Ushakov said the composition of the Russian delegation had not yet been finalized, although "the core group is in place." He also ruled out European participation in the upcoming meeting.

"There is absolutely no talk of that at this point," Ushakov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 28 that he expects the planned trilateral negotiations to take place in mid-November, adding that Washington has yet to confirm a date.

The planned meeting follows a renewed U.S. effort to revive negotiations. Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western-backed proposals for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Kyiv has supported, while continuing to demand that Ukraine cede Donbas.

Ukrainian officials do not expect a major breakthrough in Abu Dhabi but hope the talks will help restart regular negotiations.

The technical talks are expected to cover a potential energy and maritime ceasefire, exchanges of military and civilian captives, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.