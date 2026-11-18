Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Repeated Russian attacks on the city center of Odesa, a major port city in southern Ukraine, killed four people and injured nine others on Nov. 18, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

"The enemy does not stop attacking Odesa," Kiper said, adding that Russia had struck the city center three times already in the morning.

Beyond the casualties, Russia's attacks damaged windows in residential buildings, cafes, and shops, and set a passenger car on fire. Several other cars were also damaged, Kiper said.

The attack comes amid repeated Russian strikes on civilian and commercial sites across Odesa Oblast. On Nov. 11, Russian forces struck a crowded market in central Chornomorsk, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, according to local authorities.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and response efforts are ongoing, with further information still being clarified, Kiper said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said that a three-story administrative building was destroyed in the attack. The service also said it found three people locked in their apartments.

"A harsh and deliberate blow simply to people, to life. And another proof of what the Russians really want and how they really feel about diplomatic efforts," President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack.

He said that Russia struck the same site in the center again after rescue workers and police officers had arrived there after a previous strike.

Odesa is a major port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, in the country's south. With a pre-war population of around 1 million, it is also the administrative center of Odesa Oblast.

A psychologist from Ukraine's State Emergency Service talks to a child after a Russian attack on the city center of Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2026 (Emergency Service of Ukraine/ Telegram)

Russian forces intensified attacks on Odesa and the surrounding region this summer, coinciding with the peak tourist season, when thousands of visitors traveled to the Black Sea coast.

The city has been targeted with both drones and missiles, including Banderol missiles, which Russia has used to strike port infrastructure in the region.

The attacks have also damaged dozens of civilian vessels passing through Odesa's ports and caused casualties among crew members.

In July, Russian forces carried out 124 attacks on Ukraine's maritime infrastructure, targeting seaports, civilian vessels in ports, and ships operating within the Ukrainian maritime corridor, according to the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories.