The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Syria, Russia, Bashar al-Assad, Middle East
Edit post

Syrian leader signals continued military ties with Russia, despite rejected Assad extradition

by Martin Fornusek April 24, 2025 11:11 AM 2 min read
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa holds a speech at the National Dialogue Conference on February 25, 2025, in Damascus, Syria. (Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Syrian authorities requested Russia to extradite ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad, but were turned down, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with the New York Times published on April 23.

Assad, a Moscow ally who had ruled Syria since 2000, was toppled in a surprise rebel offensive in December 2024 and subsequently was given refuge in Russia.

Al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda affiliate who led the offensive, was appointed interim president in January. The sudden leadership change cast doubt on Russia's military presence in Syria, namely the Tartus naval base and Khmeimim air base.

Speaking to the NYT, al-Sharaa alluded to the possibility of continued military cooperation with Moscow, stressing Syria's long-standing reliance on Russian arms.

"Until now, we have not had offers from other nations to replace Syrian arms," which are primarily Russian-made, the Syrian leader told the news outlet. He also underscored a number of past food and energy agreements between Moscow and Damascus.

At the same time, al-Sharaa acknowledged that Russia was asked to hand over Assad as a condition for Russia's continued military presence. This request was denied, he said, without elaborating on how this affects future bilateral ties.

Al-Sharaa took office after 23 years of brutal civil war, which left the country's economy ravaged and diplomatically isolated from the West and several major players in the Middle East. The new leader has sought to carefully foster new international ties, leading to the U.S. and the EU easing sanctions imposed on the country.

The Syrian government announced on April 20 that it had received its first shipment of 6,600 tons of wheat since Assad's fall. Reuters reported that the supplies came from Russia.

Ukraine has also opened dialogue with the new Syrian government. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus in December 2024, saying at the time that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on Russia's continued military presence.

‘US tells Russia crimes it commits are acceptable’ — What recognition of Russia’s occupation of Crimea would mean for Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars
The U.S. is reportedly considering officially recognizing Russian control over occupied Crimea as part of a potential peace agreement — a territorial concession that would kill the existing world order and is deemed unacceptable by Ukraine. According to Axios, the Trump administration’s final proposal for ending Russia’s all-out war against
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.