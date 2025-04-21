The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

First wheat shipment since Assad's exile arrives in Syria, reportedly from Russia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 21, 2025 6:40 PM 2 min read
Syrian rebel fighters celebrate at the Clock Tower in the heart of the central city of Homs early on Dec. 8, 2024, after rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight. (Aaref Watad / AFP via Getty Images)
A ship carrying 6,600 tons of wheat arrived at the Syrian port of Latakia, marking the first such shipment since dictator Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in December 2024, the Syrian government announced on April 20.

While officials did not disclose the wheat's origin, a source confirmed to Reuters that the cargo came from Russia.

The Syrian border authority described the delivery as "a clear indication of the start of a new phase of economic recovery," suggesting that more vital goods could soon follow.

Moscow and Tehran were previously Assad's key suppliers of wheat and fuel, but deliveries halted following his ouster. Since then, Russia has gradually reengaged with Syria's new government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Putin pledged support for the new leadership following a Feb. 12 call with al-Sharaa, and a Russian delegation later traveled to Damascus.

Bloomberg reported that Moscow is nearing an agreement with the country to maintain a limited military presence in exchange for counterterrorism assistance against Islamic State militants.

Russia has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2015, primarily to support the now-overthrown regime of Assad during the country's civil war.

Ukraine has also opened dialogue with the new Syrian government. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30, saying afterward that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the issue of Russia's continued military presence.

The development comes as the United States draws down its presence in northeastern Syria, closing three of its eight bases and reducing troop levels from 2,000 to 1,400, the New York Times reported on April 17.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.