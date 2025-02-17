Russia close to deal with Syria for post-Assad military presence, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is reportedly nearing a deal with Syria to maintain a limited military presence in the country after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 17, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Since Assad's overthrow in December, Russia has begun withdrawing military assets from Syria, raising doubts about its future role in the region.

The Kremlin is seeking continued access to the naval base in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase, which have served as key military footholds in the region.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 to bolster Assad's regime, which used Moscow's backing, in the form of ground troops and aerial bombardment, to gain the upper hand in the country's protracted civil war.

In exchange for maintaining its military facilities, Moscow may assist Damascus in countering the Islamic State group, which remains active in eastern Syria, according to Bloomberg sources. Russia's presence could also help balance Turkey's influence in the country.

The reported deal follows the first official phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, on Feb. 12.

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra suggested earlier this month that Russia's ability to retain its military bases would depend on what it offers in return.

Syria's new government has reportedly demanded that Moscow hand over Assad and his close aides, Reuters reported on Jan. 28.

Ukraine has also engaged with Syria's new government regarding Russia's military presence. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30 and later indicated that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the matter.

Western officials have been cautious in their approach to Syria's new government. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas warned that while humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts are being scaled up, sanctions could be reinstated if Damascus takes "wrong steps."