Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Syria, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Russian armed forces, Moscow
Edit post

Russia close to deal with Syria for post-Assad military presence, Bloomberg reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 17, 2025 5:11 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers with Russian flags are seen on the armored vehicles as they enter the base at the Tishrin Dam, which the US troops withdrew from, located 90 kilometers east of Aleppo, Syria, on Nov. 18, 2019. (Bekir Kasim / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is reportedly nearing a deal with Syria to maintain a limited military presence in the country after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 17, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Since Assad's overthrow in December, Russia has begun withdrawing military assets from Syria, raising doubts about its future role in the region.

The Kremlin is seeking continued access to the naval base in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase, which have served as key military footholds in the region.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 to bolster Assad's regime, which used Moscow's backing, in the form of ground troops and aerial bombardment, to gain the upper hand in the country's protracted civil war.

In exchange for maintaining its military facilities, Moscow may assist Damascus in countering the Islamic State group, which remains active in eastern Syria, according to Bloomberg sources. Russia's presence could also help balance Turkey's influence in the country.

Ukraine strikes Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, SBU source says
Residents earlier posted videos on social media purportedly showing explosions at the refinery in the Seversky district of Krasnodar Krai.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

The reported deal follows the first official phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, on Feb. 12.

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra suggested earlier this month that Russia's ability to retain its military bases would depend on what it offers in return.

Syria's new government has reportedly demanded that Moscow hand over Assad and his close aides, Reuters reported on Jan. 28.

Ukraine has also engaged with Syria's new government regarding Russia's military presence. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30 and later indicated that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the matter.

Western officials have been cautious in their approach to Syria's new government. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas warned that while humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts are being scaled up, sanctions could be reinstated if Damascus takes "wrong steps."

Russia’s Lavrov rules out territorial concessions as part of Ukraine peace talks
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, as well as the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts in 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.