Istanbul talks can't serve as basis for Ukraine-Russia peace deal, Kellogg says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Istanbul talks can't serve as the basis for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said on March 6.

"The Istanbul accords happened 30 days after the invasion, and the demands in Istanbul were fairly significant on a very weakened Ukraine," Kellogg said at the Council on Foreign Relations discussion.

He described the agreements as a starting point for future negotiations but doubted they represented a fair framework for all parties.

The Istanbul agreements refer to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia held in Turkey in late March 2022, which outlined potential terms for a peace deal. They included Ukraine adopting a neutral status, abandoning NATO aspirations, imposing military restrictions, and delaying negotiations over Russian-occupied Crimea's status for 10-15 years.

Trump's envoy emphasized that conditions today differ significantly from those in 2022. He also noted that the Trump administration aims to reset U.S.-Russia relations, criticizing previous U.S. leadership for avoiding direct engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kellogg's remarks follow U.S.-Russian talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27 and an earlier round in Riyadh on Feb. 18, which are part of Washington's push for a swift peace settlement.

Trump expressed interest in meeting Putin, marking a stark departure from his predecessor, U.S. President Joe Biden, who had refused to engage with the Russian leader since the full-scale invasion began.

Earlier, U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff suggested that the 2022 Istanbul agreements could serve as a foundation for a future Ukraine-Russia peace treaty.

Despite his role as Trump's special envoy, Kellogg has been sidelined in recent peace efforts and excluded from both the Saudi and Turkish negotiations.

Analysts suggest this may be due to his perceived pro-Ukraine stance and alleged Russian objections to his involvement.