Ukraine downs 60 drones in Russian overnight attack

Russia launched an overnight drone attack across Ukraine early on May 11, injuring one person in Kyiv Oblast and damaging civilian infrastructure in several regions, according to Ukrainian officials.

The assault began around 2 a.m. on May 11, with Russian forces deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defense systems, including aviation units, missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams, intercepted 60 Shahed drones across the eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of the country. Another 41 decoy drones were lost from radar but did not cause damage.

In Kyiv Oblast, a 70-year-old man in Brovary District suffered an acute stress reaction during the attack and is receiving medical care, according to regional authorities. A summer house was damaged in the strike, and five private homes were hit in the Obukhiv District, which lies south of the capital, Kyiv. No critical infrastructure was affected.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out more than 100 strikes on 31 settlements across 14 communities over the past day. The attacks included nearly 10 guided aerial bombs, 30 FPV drone assaults, approximately 30 grenade drops from drones, and over 70 multiple-launch rocket system explosions, regional officials reported. Additionally, Russian helicopters launched 10 rockets.

While there were no fatalities or injuries reported in Sumy, several civilian structures were damaged or destroyed, including non-residential buildings and private homes.

The attack comes as Russia invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul beginning May 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a ceasefire proposal, saying, "Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions."

Putin unilaterally declared a temporary ceasefire in honor of Victory Day — which Russia observes on May 9 — from midnight May 8 until midnight on May 11. Despite the three-day truce, Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians and combat operations on the front line continued.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on May 10 demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12. The proposal is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump. If Russia refuses the proposal, Europe and the U.S. are threatening to respond with increased sanctions.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia needs to "think about" the ceasefire proposal and is "resistant to any kinds of pressure."