Sunday, May 11
Sunday, May 11
Putin's proposed talks 'a first step, but not enough,' Macron says

by Abbey Fenbert
Putin's proposed talks 'a first step, but not enough,' Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron walking at Sophia Square on May 10, 2025 in Kyiv. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct peace talks with Ukraine is "a first step, but not enough," French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 11.

Putin earlier extended an invitation to hold direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, saying "Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions."

"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," Macron told reporters at the Polish-Ukrainian border, according to Agence France Presse (AFP).

Putin is "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time," he said.

Macron's remarks come after his May 10 visit to Kyiv alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The European leaders' historic joint visit represented a strong show of solidarity with Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks and Russia's ultranationalist Victory Day celebrations.

Ukraine and its key European allies issued a joint statement demanding Russia accept a full, unconditional ceasefire of 30 days beginning May 12. The proposal is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union.

The nations pledged to enact harsh sanctions on Russia's banking and energy sectors if Moscow does not accept the ceasefire.

Putin has not agreed to the ceasefire proposal, though he suggested a "lasting peace" could be negotiated during the Istanbul talks. Russia has consistently rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kyiv has not yet responded to Putin's comments.

Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

