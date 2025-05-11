Putin's proposed talks 'a first step, but not enough,' Macron says

"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called for "concrete proposals from both sides" in order for Washington to "move forward" in peace negotiations.
"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official told NBC News. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's approach "a very bad idea."
Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Putin's proposed talks 'a first step, but not enough,' Macron says
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," Macron told reporters at the Polish-Ukrainian border, according to Agence France Presse (AFP).
Putin is "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time," he said.
Macron's remarks come after his May 10 visit to Kyiv alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The European leaders' historic joint visit represented a strong show of solidarity with Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks and Russia's ultranationalist Victory Day celebrations.
Ukraine and its key European allies issued a joint statement demanding Russia accept a full, unconditional ceasefire of 30 days beginning May 12. The proposal is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union.
The nations pledged to enact harsh sanctions on Russia's banking and energy sectors if Moscow does not accept the ceasefire.
Putin has not agreed to the ceasefire proposal, though he suggested a "lasting peace" could be negotiated during the Istanbul talks. Russia has consistently rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire in the full-scale war against Ukraine.
Kyiv has not yet responded to Putin's comments.