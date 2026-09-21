Russia launched more than 2,000 drones at Ukraine over past week, Zelensky says

Over the past week, Russia pummelled cities across Ukraine with more than 2,000 attack drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 20.

In addition to the drones, most of which Zelensky said were jet-powered and capable of reaching 600 kilometers per hour (nearly 370 miles per hour), Russian forces launched 1,700 air bombs and 19 missiles of various types.

"Every day and every night, we are defending ourselves against Russian attacks," Zelensky wrote on social media.

Throughout Ukraine, monasteries, critical infrastructure, businesses, and residential buildings were hit by the Russian strikes.

The president's announcement comes as Moscow shifts its bombardment tactics to near-hourly drone attacks throughout the day, while continuing large-scale strikes, including with ballistic missiles.

Over the last few months, Moscow has stepped up its strikes on Ukraine, taking advantage of Kyiv's shortage of critical air defense missiles and systems. In August, at least 372 civilians were killed and 2,349 were injured in Ukraine, the second-highest monthly figure in 2026, after July (448 killed; 2,675 injured), according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

In response to Russian attacks, Zelensky said that he had approved new long-range operations on Sept. 19. The president did not specify what the new operations would entail. In July, Zelensky said Kyiv had updated its list of priority targets and was capable of striking more than 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) inside Russia.

On Sept. 20, Ukraine launched its largest drone and missile attack ever, sparking a huge blaze in Moscow on the final day of Russia's parliamentary elections.

To help defend from the attacks, Zelensky continues to ask for foreign aid.

"It is important that our partners also seek and find ways to make Russia feel the consequences of its war," Zelensky wrote. "Now is the right time to take new sanctions against the aggressor and to push for peace through strength. The United States, Europe, and all the G7 countries have the means to do so. We are counting on new, strong steps."

The U.S. State Department said on Sept. 18 that it had approved a possible $2.7 billion sale of air defense systems and related equipment and services to Ukraine. The package includes S-300 Clone and GAM-67 missiles, radar systems for countering drones, range-extended laser-guided air defense systems, counter-drone radars, and mobile launcher modification kits, all of which were requested by Kyiv.

On Sept. 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City during the UN General Assembly.

“It was an important conversation, and we managed to discuss many things,” Zelensky said. “This meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” he added.