Russian attacks kill at least 8, wound 30 across Ukraine, as a child injured in Sept. 19 strike dies in hospital

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least eight and wounded 30 others over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 20. Separately, a child wounded in a Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast a day earlier died in hospital.

Earlier on Sept. 19, a mother and a child were wounded by a Russian attack and were taken to a hospital, Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko said. He reported in the morning that the child had died in the hospital.

The Air Force reported that Russian troops launched 138 attack drones against Ukraine, of which 101 were intercepted.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, seven people were injured over the past day by Russian attacks, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people, including a 19-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old man, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a person was killed and three others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and 11 others, including a child, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two of the victims were wounded this morning by Russian drones in Kherson.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two men aged 45 and 58 and two women aged 56 and 76 were killed by Russian attacks over the past day, in addition to five others injured, the regional military administration said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a person was wounded by a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone in a village on the border, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.