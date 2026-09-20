KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill at least 8, wound 30 across Ukraine, as a child injured in Sept. 19 strike dies in hospital

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill at least 8, wound 30 across Ukraine, as a child injured in Sept. 19 strike dies in hospital
Residents of damaged apartments wait outside while State Emergency Service experts work inside an apartment building hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb on Sept. 19, 2026 in Sumy, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Oleksiienko/Kordon.Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least eight and wounded 30 others over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 20. Separately, a child wounded in a Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast a day earlier died in hospital.

Earlier on Sept. 19, a mother and a child were wounded by a Russian attack and were taken to a hospital, Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko said. He reported in the morning that the child had died in the hospital.

The Air Force reported that Russian troops launched 138 attack drones against Ukraine, of which 101 were intercepted.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, seven people were injured over the past day by Russian attacks, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people, including a 19-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old man, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a person was killed and three others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and 11 others, including a child, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two of the victims were wounded this morning by Russian drones in Kherson.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two men aged 45 and 58 and two women aged 56 and 76 were killed by Russian attacks over the past day, in addition to five others injured, the regional military administration said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a person was wounded by a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone in a village on the border, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

read also

Russia reports deadly mass drone attack on Moscow region, oil refinery amid parliamentary election

Kharkiv OblastKherson OblastChernihiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastUkraineRussia
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, September 20
Saturday, September 19
Show More

Editors' Picks