Russia says dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow as broader attack hit multiple regions

Russian authorities claimed on Sept. 20 that dozens of Ukrainian drones were intercepted on their way to Moscow as a broader overnight attack targeted multiple regions across Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defenses had shot down drones approaching the capital, later reporting that the total number intercepted had risen to 76. He said emergency workers were operating at sites where drone debris had fallen. There were no other details.

Russian aviation authorities temporarily restricted operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports near Moscow overnight, citing flight safety concerns.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify Russia’s claims.

The attacks came after Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed earlier that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 288 Ukrainian drones between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Sept. 19 over multiple regions, including the Moscow region, as well as occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, the drones were intercepted over Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol, Tula, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Vladimir oblasts, the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea.

Russian authorities also reported temporary restrictions at other airports, including Saratov, as the attacks continued.