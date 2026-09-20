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Russia says dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow as broader attack hit multiple regions

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by Olena Goncharova
Russia says dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow as broader attack hit multiple regions
A view of the Moscow International Business Center, known as Moscow-City, in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Sefa Karacan / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Russian authorities claimed on Sept. 20 that dozens of Ukrainian drones were intercepted on their way to Moscow as a broader overnight attack targeted multiple regions across Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defenses had shot down drones approaching the capital, later reporting that the total number intercepted had risen to 76. He said emergency workers were operating at sites where drone debris had fallen. There were no other details.

Russian aviation authorities temporarily restricted operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports near Moscow overnight, citing flight safety concerns.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify Russia’s claims.

The attacks came after Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed earlier that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 288 Ukrainian drones between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Sept. 19 over multiple regions, including the Moscow region, as well as occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, the drones were intercepted over Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol, Tula, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Vladimir oblasts, the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea.

Russian authorities also reported temporary restrictions at other airports, including Saratov, as the attacks continued.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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