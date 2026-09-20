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Russian drone attack damages warehouses, businesses across Kyiv Oblast

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian drone attack damages warehouses, businesses across Kyiv Oblast
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian attack in the Fastiv district of Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 20, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Warehouse facilities caught fire and businesses and vehicles were damaged across Kyiv Oblast following a Russian drone attack on Sept. 20, regional authorities reported.

In the Boryspil district, warehouse facilities caught fire, while a canopy and a vehicle at a private residence were also damaged, Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

One man sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance at the scene but declined hospitalization.

A Russian drone struck an Eco-Market warehouse in the village of Shchaslyve in the Boryspil district, sparking a fire at the site, local media reported.

In the Fastiv district, buildings belonging to an enterprise and several vehicles were damaged. Authorities also reported damage to an industrial warehouse in Boyarka and a private enterprise in Novosilky, both in the Fastiv district.

A vehicle was also damaged in the Bucha district, where a fire caused by the attack was later extinguished.

Emergency services continued working at the affected sites as authorities assessed the full extent of the damage.

Kyiv has faced an intensified Russian drone campaign in recent weeks, including heavy use of fast, jet-powered drones that have prompted air raid warnings by day and night.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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