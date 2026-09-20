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Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

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The Kyiv Independent’s reporter Kateryna Denisova and War Crimes Investigations Unit journalist and political blogger Danylo Mokryk argue that recent corruption scandals, tensions around anti-corruption institutions, and a growing lack of political accountability are changing the balance of power inside Ukraine.
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Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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