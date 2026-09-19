US approves possible $2.7 billion sale to support Ukraine's air defense

The U.S. State Department said on Sept. 18 that it had approved a possible $2.7 billion sale of air defense systems and related equipment and services to Ukraine.

The package includes S-300 Clone and GAM-67 missiles, radar systems for countering drones, range-extended laser-guided air defense systems, counter-drone radars, and mobile launcher modification kits, all of which were requested by Kyiv.

The news comes as Russia shifts its bombardment tactics to near-hourly drone attacks throughout the day, increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure while continuing large-scale strikes, including with ballistic missiles.

Ukraine will finance the deal through European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) funds appropriated under the previous administration.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic progress in Europe," the statement read.

Ukraine faces a critical shortage of Patriot air defense munitions, the only weapons reliably capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

According to recent U.S. congressional records, Washington is poised to approve the transfer of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles from Germany to Ukraine.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington ended large-scale defense funding and delivery of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, leaving Kyiv to rely on support from other partners to obtain key weapons systems.

Patriot interceptors have been even harder to come by as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has diverted supplies to the Middle East.