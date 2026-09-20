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Le Pen condemns Russia over seizure of European companies’ assets

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by Olena Goncharova
Le Pen condemns Russia over seizure of European companies’ assets
Marine Le Pen, leader of far right wing French party National Rally, speaks during a Patriots for Europe rally at Marriott Auditorium Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and National Rally president Jordan Bardella condemned Moscow on Sept. 19 after Russia placed the local assets of French retailer Auchan and Swiss food giant Nestle under temporary administration.

The two politicians described the move as a "hostile act" against French and European interests and said it directly infringed on the rights of European companies operating in Russia.

The statement comes as France heads toward a presidential election in April 2027, with the first round scheduled for April 18.

"We will never tolerate a foreign power, in this case Russia, hoping to dictate our country's policy directly or indirectly through intimidation, threats, destabilization, or psychological pressure," Le Pen and Bardella said in a joint statement.

They added that no Russian provocation or covert operation should lead France to help Moscow achieve its war aims in Ukraine, while stressing that questions over the level and conditions of French support for Kyiv remain legitimate subjects of domestic political debate.

Their statement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to place the Russian operations of Nestlé and Auchan under temporary administration. The Kremlin transferred control of the businesses to Russian management under a mechanism Moscow has previously used against Western companies.

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Russia introduced the mechanism in 2023 for assets belonging to companies from countries it considers "unfriendly." In previous cases, businesses belonging to French dairy producer Danone and Danish brewer Carlsberg were placed under temporary administration before being transferred or sold to Russian owners.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the latest seizures as a response to what Moscow considers hostile actions by European countries, including sanctions and European support for Ukraine. Nestlé said it was assessing its options and seeking to protect its employees and business interests.

Le Pen and Bardella linked the asset seizures to what they described as a broader deterioration in Europe’s security environment.

They cited the attempted explosive-drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, which German authorities have attributed to Russia, as well as recent warnings from European governments about possible Russian hybrid operations against countries supporting Ukraine.

Le Pen and Bardella said France should strengthen protection of strategic infrastructure, sensitive facilities, and defense-industry companies, and expressed solidarity with European countries targeted by suspected sabotage or destabilization campaigns.

"France’s foreign policy is decided in Paris," they said, adding that it could not be determined by Moscow or any other foreign capital.

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FranceRussiaFar-rightMarine Le PenEuropean security
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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