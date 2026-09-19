Zelensky approves 'new long-range operations' in response to Russian strikes

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 19 that he had approved new long-range operations in response to Russian attacks.

Zelensky's announcement came after receiving reports from Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi.

The meeting focused on updating Ukraine's Medical Forces based on successful combat practices, changing the military's approach to recruiting foreign fighters, and future deep strike campaigns against Russia, the president said.

"I also approved new long-range operations in response to Russian strikes. We are preparing to expand our long-range capabilities," Zelensky said.

The president did not specify what the new operations would entail.

Zelensky has repeatedly described deep strikes as "long-range sanctions" against Moscow in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to grow its deep strike campaign against Russian oil facilities, military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and weapons production sites. In July, Zelensky said Kyiv had updated its list of priority targets and was capable of striking more than 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) inside Russia.

Russia, meanwhile, has swarmed Ukraine's cities with jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles throughout spring and summer 2026 as it prepares for another winter of devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said after his briefing with military leadership on Sept. 19 that several Ukrainian systems designed to counter jet-powered Shahed-type drones have already proved effective in real-world combat.

Ukraine is now working toward systematic deployment and mass production, he said.

On the same day, Zelensky also claimed that Ukraine's new interceptor had succeeded in hitting two Russian Shaheds — including a jet-powered Geran-5 drone —in combat on Sept. 19.

The president's remarks come shortly after he announced on Sept. 15 that Ukraine had "successfully tested" a domestically developed interceptor against jet-powered Shahed drones.