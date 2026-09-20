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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,517,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,517,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian mortar soldiers firing on the front line south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia has lost around 1,517,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sept. 20.

The number includes 1,560 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,356 tanks, 25,361 armored combat vehicles, 151,345 vehicles and fuel tanks, 50,067 artillery systems, 2,146 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,659 air defense systems, 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,695 unmanned ground vehicles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the war, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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