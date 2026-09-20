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Zelensky, Trump to meet in New York in talks that ‘could change a lot’

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by Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky, Trump to meet in New York in talks that ‘could change a lot’
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) in Davos, Switzerland on January 23, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to meet in New York, Zelensky said on Sept. 20 following a phone call between the two leaders.

“It was an important conversation, and we managed to discuss many things,” Zelensky said. “This meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” he added.

Zelensky also thanked Trump for the recent visit to Kyiv by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, saying the talks covered key issues and allowed the two officials to see the situation in Ukraine firsthand.

“Peace is the number one priority. There are ideas regarding de-escalation steps and fundamental security issues — energy, food, and protecting people’s lives. We are working together with the American team and are ready to take truly serious steps,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Trump for signing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which expands sanctions and other restrictions targeting Russia and authorizes new tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy.

The law, signed by Trump on Sept. 18, also requires duties of up to 500% on certain goods imported from Russia.

“We all agree: there must be peace,” Zelensky said.

The planned New York meeting comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts initiated by Washington, aimed at bringing an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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