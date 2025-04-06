The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Tariffs, Economy, Peace Talks, Russia, War, Business
Russia excluded from US tariff list due to ongoing ceasefire negotiations, White House says

by Sonya Bandouil April 7, 2025 12:35 AM 2 min read
Visitors watch a broadcast of the Donald Trump US Presidential inauguration ceremony at Ukraine House pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 20 to 24. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on April 6 that Russia was excluded from the U.S. tariff list due to ongoing peace negotiations with Ukraine.

In an interview with ABC News, Hassett explained that U.S. President Donald Trump “made the decision not to conflate the two issues,” and that he is focusing on negotiations.

“It’s not appropriate to throw a new thing into these negotiations right in the middle of it. It's just not,” Hassett said.

Hassett argued that introducing new tariffs during peace talks would risk disrupting diplomatic progress.

“Would you literally advise that you go in and put a whole bunch of new things on the table in the middle of a negotiation that affects so many Ukrainian and Russian lives? No, no,” he said.

Trump’s new tariff policy, announced as part of what he called "Liberation Day," imposed duties on nearly every major U.S. trading partner, including Ukraine. Kyiv was hit with a 10% tariff, compared to 20% on the EU and 54% on China.

Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and Cuba were notably not included.

Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that the Trump administration's latest tariffs are likely to be "difficult, but not critical" for Ukraine's economy.

Ukraine's exports to the U.S. in 2024 amounted to $874 million, including $363 million in cast iron and $112 million in pipes, Svyrydenko said on Facebook. The same year, Ukraine imported $3.4 billion worth of U.S. goods.

The White House’s decision to exclude Russia from the tariff list comes amid growing signs of diplomatic and economic engagement between Washington and Moscow.

Last week, Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev visited the United States and expressed “cautious optimism” about the future of Russian-American relations, emphasizing a focus on investment cooperation and the beginning of “respectful, good dialogue.”

Trump’s tariffs may hit US defense production including F-35 fighter jet, air defense projects, Politico reports
The tariffs could undermine international defense cooperation by jeopardizing joint military projects, including producing the F-35 fighter jet, air defense systems, and constructing nuclear submarines.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
