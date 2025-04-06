The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia, United States, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Moscow announces beginning of 'respectful dialogue' and new talks with the US

by Sonya Bandouil April 6, 2025 8:37 PM 2 min read
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, speaks to a media member on the sidelines of the U.S.-Russia meeting at Riyadh's Diriyah Palace on February 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev announced on April 6 that new contacts between Russia and the United States could take place as early as next week.

Dmitriev, in an interview with Russia’s state-controlled TV Channel One, expressed "cautious optimism" about the renewed diplomatic engagement and emphasized the importance of restoring bilateral ties.

“Of course, the big focus is on restoring Russian-American relations, I have been busy with this for a long time, for many years. Of course, the focus is on economic and investment cooperation... We see the beginning of a respectful, good dialogue,” he said.

The announcement comes amid broader Russian efforts to re-engage with the West, including discussions on sanctions and frozen assets.

Dmitriev played a role in backchannel diplomacy between Moscow and Trump when he was first elected in 2016.

The official was then appointed by Putin as his representative for foreign economic relations and was involved in early U.S.-Russian negotiations in Riyadh in February.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

As a result, U.S. officials have grown increasingly frustrated with Moscow's slowness in negotiations, according to Bloomberg reports.

However, Dmitriev has praised the administration under Trump for its “constructive and respectful” dialogue with Russia.

Additionally, according to Reuters, talks between Russia and the U.S. have also included the potential restoration of direct flights, U.S. companies re-entering the Russian market, and cooperation in areas such as rare earth metals and Arctic development.

Who is Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s Trump-whisperer
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, has become a key figure in the Kremlin’s outreach to the Trump administration. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed the 49-year-old Kyiv native as special envoy for economic affairs in an attempt to interest Washington in joint economic…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.