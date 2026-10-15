Russia builds massive new launch base for jet-powered attack drones in six weeks, satellite images show

Russia has nearly completed construction of a major new facility for launching jet-powered attack drones near the Millerovo military airbase in Rostov Oblast in just six weeks, satellite imagery shows, with experts saying it could become operational within weeks.

Ukrainian open-source intelligence (OSINT) group Absolutely Reliable Source reported the construction on Oct. 13, citing satellite imagery. The analysts identified eight launch positions and 32 areas for preparing drones for takeoff.

According to the group, the facility is intended for launching Russia's Geran-5 jet-powered attack drones. Satellite images show that the site was an empty field on Sept. 1, while the first section of the complex was nearing completion by Oct. 12.

The analysts also reported that satellite imagery from Oct. 12 appeared to show drones being unloaded at the facility.

The group suggested that construction had been accelerated to expand Russia's drone attack capabilities following strikes on Kyiv in September. It also noted similarities between the new facility and Russia's existing Tsymbulova drone base in Oryol Oblast.

Later, on Oct. 15, Reuters published an investigation, revealing that the facility covers approximately 0.9 square kilometers and is located about 3.5 kilometers from Millerovo airbase.

Reuters' analysis found that two of the eight launch platforms already had launch rails installed, while rails were under construction on two others.

Mike Monnik, founder and CEO of the private intelligence company DroneSec, told Reuters that the facility could become fully operational within weeks, potentially sooner. He estimated that it could launch 100 or more jet-powered drones within 24 hours, depending on available supplies and operational needs.

Russia has significantly increased its use of jet-powered attack drones against Ukraine in recent months, with Kyiv and the surrounding region among the main targets.

Unlike older, propeller-driven models, Russia's newer jet-powered drones can reach speeds of up to 600 kilometers per hour, making them more difficult for Ukrainian air defenses to intercept.

Ukraine has been developing new interceptor drones to counter the threat. On Oct. 12, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that a new Ukrainian interceptor had shot down two Russian Geran-5 drones during its first week of deployment.