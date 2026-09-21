KI logo
War

Russia's total oil refining capacity down 45% due to long-range strikes, Ukrainian military says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Russia's total oil refining capacity down 45% due to long-range strikes, Ukrainian military says
A man rides a bicycle on an embankment of the Moskva river, with the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery seen in distance, on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow on Sept. 20, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's ongoing long-range strike campaign against Russian oil refineries has knocked out 45% of the country's total refining capacity, the General Staff reported on Sept. 21.

"One of the consequences is a shortage of high-quality fuel in the Russian Federation," the General Staff report said.

"Among other things, there is a sharp decline in the production of gasoline and diesel fuel of the Euro-5/K5 standard."

The assessment comes a day after major Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on the Moscow Oil Refinery in a mass attacks on the Russian capital.

The Moscow strike was only the latest in a spate of ongoing attacks against Russian refineries, with two others — in Yaroslavl and Samara oblasts respectively — struck since Sept. 14, according to the Ukrainian military.

According to a Reuters report citing industry sources, the Moscow Oil Refinery, owned by state-controlled company Gazprom Neft, stopped production after the Sept. 20 attack.

The refinery's main crude distillation units were hit, Reuters' sources said, with repair likely requiring weeks to bring the facility back online.

Ukraine's ongoing campaign against Russian refineries, meant to hinder Russia's war machine and economy as a whole, has been made possible by a dramatic scaling up in the size and diversity of Kyiv's arsenal.

Ukraine's long-range strike drones and missiles have proved not only capable of regularly reaching targets more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, but are also launched in sufficient number to overwhelm dense Russian air defense networks, such as the one protecting the Russian capital.

During the Sept. 20 attack, Russian forces shot down more than 1,600 drones across Russia, 450 of which were aimed at Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

In his report on the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine used several largely domestically produced weapons systems in the attack, including the Flamingo cruise missile.

Zelensky also mentioned a "Pelican," with several media outlets mistakenly reporting this was the first confirmed use of the much-anticipated FP-7 ballistic missile. Later reports clarified that the Pelican is a drone.

read also

Moscow Oil Refinery ablaze after ‘largest-ever’ Ukraine missile, drone blitz on Russian capital
RussiaUkraineOil refineriesRussian economyMoscow
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks