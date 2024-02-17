Skip to content
Ukraine, Germany, Artillery, Munich Security Conference
Rheinmetall wants to produce artillery shells in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek February 17, 2024 10:04 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger during the signing of a memorandum on ammunition production in Ukraine on Feb. 17, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Rheinmetall/X)
The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall signed a memorandum of intent with a Ukrainian company on the production of artillery shells directly in Ukraine, Rheinmetall said on Feb. 17.

The document was signed at the Munich Security Conference by Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

Artillery ammunition is among the most crucial supplies Ukraine needs to fend off Russian aggression. An increase in domestic production would be a significant boon for Ukraine amid delays in U.S. military assistance.

Rheinmetall will hold a 51% share in the joint venture, while the Ukrainian firm will have 49%.

The name of the Ukrainian partner company, the location of the plant, and the start of the production have not been revealed for security reasons.

"Six-digit number of 155 mm caliber... (rounds) to be produced per year, including propelling charges," Rheinmetall said on the social media platform X.

Ukraine has traditionally not produced NATO standard 155 mm rounds, which are commonly used by many Western artillery systems supplied to the besieged country. Kamyshin said in December 2023 that he had also signed a partnership with two U.S. companies to produce these vital shells in Ukraine, although production will not start for at least two years.

As the allied assistance grows uncertain, Kyiv has been seeking to localize weapons production at home, attracting Western defense firms to set up shop in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall has been leading the way. In October 2023, the German arms company signed a contract with the Ukrainian Defense Industry to repair and produce armored vehicles directly in Ukraine in a joint plant.

Martin Fornusek
Martin Fornusek
Senior News Editor
Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
7:25 PM

Yermak: Press freedom is 'one of the values we are fighting for'.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that he considers press freedom "one of the most important parts of any democratic society" and "one of the values we are fighting for" when asked about his personal reaction to an investigation accusing the country's security service of surveilling independent journalists.
7:20 PM

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
3:10 PM

Alleged drone factory catches fire in Russia's Izhevsk.

A large fire broke out overnight at an industrial enterprise in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Udmurt Republic, the regional emergency service said on Feb. 17. Russian media previously reported that a shopping mall located at this address had been turned into a drone factory.
3:16 AM

Ukraine using container caravans as alternative to blocked border.

Ukraine's national shipping company,"Ukraine Danube Shipping," (UDP) began to form container caravans as an alternative logistics route across the Danube, bypassing the blocked border in the west of the country, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development announced on Feb. 16.
