Kremlin confident in the face of Trump's sanctions threats, doubts real impact, Reuters reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that Russia can weather Washington's potential new sanctions and doubts they would have a significant impact on the country's economy, Reuters reported on Aug. 5, citing its undisclosed sources.

The development comes as a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine draws near.

Trump warned that if no deal is reached by Aug. 8, his administration will impose secondary tariffs that could impact countries that continue buying oil from Russia, such as India and China.

Putin is reluctant to provoke Trump and recognizes that pressing ahead with the war could jeopardize a potential thaw in relations with Washington and the West, but his military objectives remain the top priority, two sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said Putin aims to fully seize Ukrainian Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts before entering any serious peace negotiations.

Three sources with knowledge of the Kremlin's internal discussions said Putin's unwillingness to halt the offensive is fueled by his conviction that Russia holds the upper hand, and by doubts that further U.S. sanctions would have a meaningful impact after more than three years of sustained economic pressure.

Trump announced on July 29 that tariffs on Russian exports would be implemented within 10 days if the Kremlin failed to end its war in Ukraine. The proposed measures include sweeping secondary tariffs on countries that continue to import Russian oil, gas, and other goods.

Following the move, Trump said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, may travel to Russia on Aug. 6 or 7 — just days before a deadline.

Witkoff met with Putin in April despite being appointed as Trump's envoy to the Middle East. His interactions with Putin, including the use of Kremlin-provided translators and repetition of Russian narratives about the war, drew criticism from officials in Washington and abroad.

According to Reuters, some in the Kremlin doubt that Trump will follow through with his threats. Putin still reportedly believes he can again befriend the White House and restore trade relations with the West.

While Trump began his second presidential term with the aim of brokering a swift peace deal in Ukraine, he has increasingly voiced frustration with the stalled progress.

Facing Russia's refusal to accept a ceasefire and intensifying Russian strikes against Ukraine, Trump has adopted a more critical tone toward the Kremlin, even greenlighting arms sales to Kyiv.