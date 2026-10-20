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Power outages in half of Ukraine's regions after Russian assault on power plants

2 min read
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by Jimmy Rushton
Power outages in half of Ukraine's regions after Russian assault on power plants
People walk along dark streets during a power outage and dropping temperatures in Lviv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Olena Znak/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine's state-owned electricity operator reported power outages in twelve of Ukraine's regions on Oct. 20.

"There are new power outages in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the morning," Ukrenergo said.

To avoid overloading previously damaged equipment, power limitation schedules for industry will be applied across all of Ukraine, as well as hourly outage schedules in some regions, according to the operator.

Russia continues to "systematically and purposefully attack" Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Energy of Artem Nekrasov said in a briefing on Oct. 20.

"At night and in the morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odessa, Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky Oblasts," Nekrasov said, adding that due to the Russian strikes some consumers were left without power supply.

The strikes come as Russia intensifies its drone and missile campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure as the country approaches its fifth winter since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The day before, another wave of Russian missile and drone strikes had hit 28 electrical substations and other critical energy facilities across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 19.

16 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones were used in what Zelensky described as a "targeted attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast."

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Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

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