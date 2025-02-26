Poland to transfer 5,000 more Starlink terminals to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski confirmed on Feb. 25 that Poland has ordered 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine.

He commented on the importance of Ukrainians having access to Starlink, especially after the start of the war.

“Starlink provides internet and security in both civilian and military spheres. Thanks to this, the front holds,” he said.

Gawkowski also noted that Poland helps to fund and maintain Starlink access in Ukraine, providing half of all terminals in Ukraine.

"Poland is maintaining it, Poland purchased Starlink and transferred it to Ukraine. Poland ensures security by paying the subscription fees. I cannot imagine any American corporation violating such agreements."

More than 20,000 Starlink terminals have been lent to Ukraine by Warsaw since 2022.

Tensions have been growing in recent months between Ukraine and Starlink’s owner, billionaire Elon Musk, over his ties to Russia and comments about Ukraine.

Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine, with most battlefield positions equipped with their own terminal.

Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.