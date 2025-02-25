Poland pledges $210 million in new military aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland is preparing its 46th military aid package for Ukraine worth 200 million euros ($210 million), Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Feb. 25, according to the Polish media outlet Interia.

"This is the forty-sixth contribution, and we will continue to help," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Poland has been a key ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing extensive military aid, including tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition. The announcement comes amid the uncertainty of future aid from the U.S., which has been Ukraine's biggest supporter since 2022.

Kosiniak-Kamysz didn't share what capabilities Poland's new military aid package will include aside from training.



"We will train the Ukrainian military," the minister said. "Out of 80-90,000 soldiers trained by the EU countries, Poland has trained about a third — 28,000 soldiers."

Poland has delivered 45 military aid packages to Ukraine since 2022, totaling over $4 billion, according to former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.

Despite Warsaw's ongoing support, Ukraine-Poland bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes and historical grievances.

Public support for military assistance to Ukraine in Poland has declined, with a Mieroszewski Center poll showing a drop from 54% to 49% throughout 2024.