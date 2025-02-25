The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, War, Military aid, Military equipment, Russia
Edit post

Poland pledges $210 million in new military aid for Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 25, 2025 6:09 PM 1 min read
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz in Poland on March 15, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland is preparing its 46th military aid package for Ukraine worth 200 million euros ($210 million), Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Feb. 25, according to the Polish media outlet Interia.

"This is the forty-sixth contribution, and we will continue to help," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Poland has been a key ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing extensive military aid, including tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition. The announcement comes amid the uncertainty of future aid from the U.S., which has been Ukraine's biggest supporter since 2022.

Kosiniak-Kamysz didn't share what capabilities Poland's new military aid package will include aside from training.

"We will train the Ukrainian military," the minister said. "Out of 80-90,000 soldiers trained by the EU countries, Poland has trained about a third — 28,000 soldiers."

Poland has delivered 45 military aid packages to Ukraine since 2022, totaling over $4 billion, according to former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.

Despite Warsaw's ongoing support, Ukraine-Poland bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes and historical grievances.

Public support for military assistance to Ukraine in Poland has declined, with a Mieroszewski Center poll showing a drop from 54% to 49% throughout 2024.

UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, Starmer says
It is the largest sustained increase in British defense spending since the end of the Cold War.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.