Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system

by Dominic Culverwell and Kateryna Denisova February 23, 2025 5:22 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier uses a Starlink terminal during military exercises in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine. June 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
Ukraine has alternatives for the Starlink internet system widely used by front-line units and is making decisions about the use of the technology, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at the Ukraine: Year 2025 forum in Kyiv on Feb. 23.

Tensions have been growing in recent months between Ukraine and Starlink’s owner, billionaire Elon Musk, over his ties to Russia and comments about Ukraine. Recently, Reuters reported that the U.S. threatened to block Starlink access in Ukraine unless Kyiv signs a deal on its natural resources although this was denied by Musk.

Later in the conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that no threats to cut off Starlinks had been so far made, but that it was a possibility.

Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine, with most battlefield positions equipped with their own terminal. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.

The U.S. has the ability to remotely cut off Starlink connections and has previously turned off Starlinks belonging to Russian forces in the military ‘gray zone’, akin to no man’s land, Ukrainian military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov told reporters at the forum. No Starlinks belonging to Ukrainians have been turned off so far, he said.

Umerov also noted that when it comes to U.S. provision for air defense missiles, “the situation is controlled.”

Continued U.S. support to Ukraine is critical and Ukraine has a “very low chance of survival” without U.S. weapons, President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News on Feb. 15.

Concerns have arisen among soldiers that the White House will stop weapon deliveries as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration prepares negotiations with Moscow.

Trump team could strike a deal to end war ‘this week,’ White House says
“The president, his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the president is very confident we can get it done this week,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Feb. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, Kateryna Denisova
Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

