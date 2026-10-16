Poland provided aid to defend Kyiv, Zelensky says

Polish aid helped Ukraine defend Kyiv during recent attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the sidelines of the European Council summit in Brussels where he met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Oct. 15.

Zelensky said Poland had provided ammunition used by Ukraine's anti-aircraft guns. Zelensky also hinted at other, more sensitive Polish support which would have to remain confidential; "sometimes it should remain between the two of us," he said.

Tusk gave Ukraine message of solidarity - "you are not alone."

"I would like to assure you, as I have already stated publicly here: Ukraine, your people and you personally – you are not alone… you can count on me personally, on Poland, and also on the EU. After my talks here in Brussels with all the leaders, it is absolutely clear that anything that could help Putin and Russia in this war is unacceptable for Europe and Poland," the Polish Prime Minister said.

In response, Zelensky thanked Tusk for Poland's help for Ukraine as it faces an upsurge in Russian attacks.

"We are very grateful to the Prime Minister, his team, the government, and the entire Polish people for standing with us in this absolutely barbaric war waged by Russia against Ukraine. Thank you for your support and for maintaining close contact throughout these extremely difficult months. These are very hard times. It is no longer just about days and nights – they are attacking us 24/7,” Zelensky said.

The meeting comes as tensions between Kyiv and Washington D.C. show no sign of easing, amid an American push to strong-arm Ukraine into ceasing drone attacks on Russian oil refineries. President Donald Trump has recently falsely blamed Ukraine for record high diesel prices sparked by America's faltering war with Iran.

Polish and Ukrainian relations have also been strained in recent months. In May, a decision by Ukraine to name a military unit in honor of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army led to Polish President Karol Nawrotski stripping Zelensky of Poland's "Order of the White Eagle".

Yet, Poland remains an important strategic partner for Ukraine, as well as a critical source of military materiel.

The same day, in Warsaw, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine expects to purchase an additional 125 million euros (about $1.484 million) worth of Polish weaponry by the end of 2026, financed by a loan from the Polish government.

"We are currently discussing how to finalize this agreement. I hope this will happen in the near future—by the end of the year—since there is political will for it, and funds have been allocated in Poland’s budget,” Sybiha said.

Ukraine is Poland's biggest arms-export customer, taking two thirds of Polish armaments production in 2025, spending 1.68 billion euros (about $1.90 billion) on Polish arms. Besides supplying armaments on a commercial basisPoland has also donated significant amounts of military materiel to Ukraine, including tanks, fighter jets, and artillery systems.