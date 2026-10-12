Poland investigates alleged plot to kill prime minister, his deputy

Polish authorities are investigating an alleged assassination plot targeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his deputy, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for Polish intelligence agencies, said on Oct. 11.

Police received numerous reports of a possible assassination attempt, after which a meeting was called between representatives of the Interior and Administration Ministry, the State Protection Service, and the Internal Security Agency.

"We are taking this matter very seriously," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press briefing on Oct. 11.

"Month after month, year after year, the police, the State Protection Service, and the intelligence services face an increasing number of threats and acts of intimidation targeting Poland and its people. Right now, we're talking about threats directed at the most important figures in the country, threats to the safety of the prime minister and the deputy prime minister."

Karolina Galecka, spokesperson for the Interior and Administration Ministry, noted that threats were directed to the police via the State Protection Service, emphasizing that they were sent the very same day as the meeting.

Dobrzynski noted that the threats appeared credible, and it was determined that the information be made public so it "doesn't spread like a snowball, so that there is no speculation."

"We are talking about a high probability that these threats will be carried out," Dobrzynski added.

TVN24, a Polish news channel, obtained the contents of the report that was sent to the Secret Services.

"The informant contacted a radical organization via social media, seeking volunteers to carry out a gun attack. The informant also reported meeting a man named Krzysztof, with whom they discussed guns, hatred of the government, and a planned mass murder," the report read.

Some details about the informant are known, although more cannot yet be disclosed, according to TVN24.

Tusk briefly disclosed on social media that the man behind the attack's threats was detained.

"The man who threatened to commit an attack was detained. I thank the police for their quick and decisive action," Tusk wrote.

However, not all reactions displayed concern. Former Polish President Andrzej Duda called such threats "everyday business" and accused Tusk of using this as an opportunity "to cover up the problems" his government is dealing with.

On the other hand, Andrzej Derlatka, former head of Poland's Foreign Intelligence Agency, pointed the finger at the Kremlin.

"I won't hide it: From Putin's perspective, Poland is Russia's biggest enemy," he told TVP Info.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka also commented on the matter.

"Our intelligence services remain in contact with the Polish ones and cooperate constantly. If the Polish side asks for support and assistance, we will certainly meet their needs," Babisz told the Denik N newspaper.

