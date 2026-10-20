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Poland has no Patriot missiles left for Ukraine, Sikorski says

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by Jonas Heins
Poland has no Patriot missiles left for Ukraine, Sikorski says
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, during a bilateral press conference with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Edward Miliband, at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 12, 2026.(Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Poland is not in a position to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made Patriot missiles, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) in an interview published on Oct. 19, as Kyiv struggles to intercept Russian missile strikes.

Sikorski said that the shortage of interceptor missiles had worsened after the attacks on Iran, and that Russia now produces more missiles.

“This is a genuine problem,” Sikorski said.

At the same time Sikorski added that other NATO countries still could transfer such resources to Ukraine, but did not specify which countries he was referring to.

For now, Sikorski said, Poland can only join in the appeals to other countries to help supply Ukraine with the much needed missiles.

The comments come as Ukraine faces renewed Russian ballistic missile attacks and increasingly severe shortages of the interceptors needed to defend against them.

Patriot systems are among Ukraine's most important defenses against Russian ballistic missiles, which are particularly difficult to intercept using other systems.

On Oct. 15,  President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Polish aid helped Ukraine defend Kyiv during recent attacks, having provided ammunition used by Ukraine's anti-aircraft guns. Zelensky also hinted at other, more sensitive Polish support which would have to remain confidential; "sometimes it should remain between the two of us," he said.

On Oct. 18, Zelensky said that Washington has approved only some of the missiles purchased through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which allows NATO allies to finance the purchase of U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

"The American side approved the delivery of only some of them, but not the rest. And this is not a technical issue," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said the U.S. is currently supplying just 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month, approximately one-quarter of the number provided under former President Joe Biden's administration.

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‘It’s significant’: Ukraine fears US is withholding allied-funded air defense supplies to pressure Kyiv
Patriot Air Defense SystemRadoslaw SikorskiPURL InitiativeRussiaUkraine
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Jonas Heins

Assistant Editor

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

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