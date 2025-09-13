Over 130,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC's Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 130,150 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

The latest report covers the period of Feb. 24, 2022 to Sept. 11, 2025. Since it was last updated, 4,469 additional Russian soldiers have been confirmed killed.

The investigation notes that the actual casualty figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, social media posts by relatives, regional media reports, statements from local authorities, and other sources.

Mediazona's casualty count does not include military losses from Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The latest reported death toll includes 36,568 volunteers, 18,261 recruited prisoners, 14,797 mobilized troops, and 2,777 mercenaries. The publications also confirmed the deaths of 5,567 Russian officers.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the figures.

Moscow and Kyiv rarely provide official reports of their military losses. Ukraine estimates that Russia's overall casualties during the full-scale war have surpassed 1 million.

As of Sept. 12, Ukraine's General Staff estimates that Russia has lost 1,092,780 troops in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The numbers are largely in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed on Sept. 9 that Russia has lost nearly 300,000 troops in 2025 alone.