KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Over 130,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Over 130,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation
A man walks by a poster promoting contract army service (L) in central Moscow on September 11, 2025. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC's Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 130,150 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

The latest report covers the period of Feb. 24, 2022 to Sept. 11, 2025. Since it was last updated, 4,469 additional Russian soldiers have been confirmed killed.

The investigation notes that the actual casualty figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, social media posts by relatives, regional media reports, statements from local authorities, and other sources.

Mediazona's casualty count does not include military losses from Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The latest reported death toll includes 36,568 volunteers, 18,261 recruited prisoners, 14,797 mobilized troops, and 2,777 mercenaries. The publications also confirmed the deaths of 5,567 Russian officers.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the figures.

Moscow and Kyiv rarely provide official reports of their military losses. Ukraine estimates that Russia's overall casualties during the full-scale war have surpassed 1 million.

As of Sept. 12, Ukraine's General Staff estimates that Russia has lost 1,092,780 troops in Ukraine  since the start of the full-scale invasion. The numbers are largely in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed on Sept. 9 that Russia has lost nearly 300,000 troops in 2025 alone.

NATO to launch ‘Eastern Sentry’ in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
The Russian attack on Poland exposed serious holes in NATO’s air defenses.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image

RussiaRussian lossesUkraineWarRussian armed forces
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 13
Saturday, September 13
Video
Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?

Ukraine is striking oil refineries deep inside Russia — but it’s not really the oil they’re after. The Kyiv Independent’s Dominic Culverwell explains how Ukraine’s drone campaign targets the high-tech equipment Russia cannot easily replace under sanctions.

 (Updated:  )
Prince Harry, Polish and UK foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s visit came days after the largest Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation.

Show More

Editors' Picks