Mobilization in Ukraine: reform prospects, battlefield impact — next KI Insights monthly briefing

Mobilization has consistently been one of the weakest elements of Ukraine's military response to Russia's full-scale invasion. The system is widely hated by the public, plagued by corruption, and has often failed to meet targets needed to ensure the country's defense.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has proposed bold new plans to reform the system, but is facing opposition from within the military and Ukraine's top leadership. This private briefing will explore the following questions:

Which reforms will help Ukraine mobilize fast enough to solve its manpower crisis?

Will Fedorov's reforms tame so-called ‘busification’ and calm social unrest?

Can the newly announced troop salary raises attract more volunteer recruits?

What role will foreign fighters play in fixing the manpower crisis?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, 18 June 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.