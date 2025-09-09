Russian military losses near 300,000 in 2025, Syrskyi says

Russia has lost nearly 300,000 troops in 2025, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported Sept. 9.

"The Russian army's losses since the beginning of the year have already reached almost 300 thousand (299,210) people," Syrskyi wrote on social media.

Although Moscow does not publicly disclose casualty figures, Ukrainian officials say Russian losses are roughly three times higher than Ukraine's.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 1 million troops, with about 30% of those casualties occurring in the past nine months, according to Ukrainian military estimates.

Western intelligence has largely supported Kyiv's estimates, with British intelligence reporting in August that Russia's troop losses have surpassed 1 million.

Despite experiencing heavy losses with only incremental gains, Russia remains committed to its maximalist demands in Ukraine, which include full control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the White House that he intends to occupy Ukraine's eastern Donbas region by the end of 2025, even though Russia has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory since November 2022.