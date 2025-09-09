KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian military losses near 300,000 in 2025, Syrskyi says

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russian military losses near 300,000 in 2025, Syrskyi says
Memorial wall dedicated to Russian soldiers who lost their lives in the Ukraine-Russia War in Moscow, Russia on August 30, 2025 (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost nearly 300,000 troops in 2025, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported Sept. 9.

"The Russian army's losses since the beginning of the year have already reached almost 300 thousand (299,210) people," Syrskyi wrote on social media.

Although Moscow does not publicly disclose casualty figures, Ukrainian officials say Russian losses are roughly three times higher than Ukraine's.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 1 million troops, with about 30% of those casualties occurring in the past nine months, according to Ukrainian military estimates.

Western intelligence has largely supported Kyiv's estimates, with British intelligence reporting in August that Russia's troop losses have surpassed 1 million.

Despite experiencing heavy losses with only incremental gains, Russia remains committed to its maximalist demands in Ukraine, which include full control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the White House that he intends to occupy Ukraine's eastern Donbas region by the end of 2025, even though Russia has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory since November 2022.

Ukraine war latest: ‘Pure terrorism’ — Russian air strike kills 24 pensioners, postal service employees
* At least 24 killed in Russian air strike on Ukrainian village during pension payouts * Explosions put 3 Russian pipelines out of service, intelligence source claims * Ukraine strikes 2 Russian radar stations in occupied Crimea, intelligence says, shares footage * UK to fund ‘thousands’ of long-range attack drones for Ukraine, defense minister says * EU delivers 80% of promised shells to Ukraine, chief diplomat says At least 24 people were killed and 19 were injured when Russian forces st
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Russian lossesOleksandr SyrskyiWarUkraineRussia
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 9
Poland arrests Belarusian spy, will expel diplomat, Tusk says.

The arrest was the result of cooperation between Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) and its counterparts in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Tomasz Siemoniak, the Minister Coordinator for Polish intelligence services, wrote on X.

Show More

Editors' Picks