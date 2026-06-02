Power dynamics in Russia's regions: into local politics on NATO's border — KI Insights special briefing
KI Insights is planning to expand coverage of Russian political and economic issues. The current briefing is aimed to be the first in a series. If you are interested in learning more or would be open to supporting this direction of work, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com.
Russia's legislative elections are just 4 months away. Years of full-scale war are increasingly being felt, presenting a challenge to domestic political and socio-economic stability. However, those dynamics are playing out very differently across the Federation's regions.
Drawing on local expertise, we will be looking at the unique situation in Murmansk Oblast – a strategic region at the far northern end of the NATO-Russia border. This private briefing will explore the following questions:
- Formal and informal power networks in the region.
- Elite cohesion vs. fragmentation and sources of internal conflict.
- Key war-related distribution mechanisms.
- Key trends and expected impact on electoral outcomes.
Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.
Date: Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.
How to register:
To secure your spot, register by completing this short form. Once registered, you will receive the details via email.
Note: Given the sensitive nature of the information, we reserve the right to withhold access without the obligation to provide an explanation.
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Questions?
If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com
About KI Insights:
KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.
Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.