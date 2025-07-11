Russia confirms brigade commander's death, allegedly linked to Ukrainian strike in Kursk Oblast

Russian authorities confirmed that Colonel Sergei Ilyin, commander of Russia's 155th Marine Brigade, has been buried, without disclosing the cause of death, independent media outlet Astra reported on July 11, citing Chuvash Republic authorities.

The news follows speculations that Ilyin was among the Russian military personnel killed when Ukrainian forces attacked the 155th Brigade's command post in Korenevo in Russia's Kursk Oblast on July 2.

Russian Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a deputy head of the Russian Navy, was reportedly killed in the same attack. According to Russian milbloggers, 22 people in total were killed as a result of the Ukrainian HIMARS strike. Kyiv has not commented on the attack.

News of Ilyin's death and burial was initially posted on the VKontakte social media page of the Urmarsky District administration in Russia's Chuvash Republic. The post, which was later deleted, did not disclose when or where the Russian officer died.

Kyiv has accused the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of committing numerous war crimes in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, members of the brigade are responsible for executing prisoners of war and humiliating captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Service members of the 155th Brigade have also been linked to war crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast during the early months of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

A number of Russian high-ranking military officials have been killed throughout the full-scale invasion, both on the front lines and in the rear. The BBC Russia service has identified 10 generals and 524 lieutenant colonels and colonels killed during the invasion.

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in August 2024, making it the first large-scale invasion of Russian territory by foreign troops since World War II. The move was intended to disrupt a planned Russian offensive targeting Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and to relieve pressure on the Donetsk front.

Since then, Ukraine claims it has inflicted 63,402 Russian troop casualties in the oblast, including 25,625 killed and 971 captured. Ukrainian forces also say they have destroyed or damaged over 5,664 pieces of Russian military equipment in the area.

Russia retook most of the lost territory during a renewed offensive in March 2025, supported by North Korean troops.