School in occupied Ukraine named after son of CIA official who fought for Russia

A school in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast has been named after Michael Gloss, the son of CIA official who was killed while fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine, independent Russian media outlet Mediazona reported on Sept. 9.

Citing Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk Oblast, Mediazona reported that Donetsk school No. 115 was named after Private Michael Alexander Gloss and another Russian soldier killed in the war.

Gloss, a 21-year-old American citizen, was the son of Juliane Gallina, deputy director for digital innovation at the CIA, and Iraq War veteran Larry Gloss. Though he reportedly supported Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, an investigation by the outlet Important Stories found that he had been recruited at a military enlistment office in Moscow alongside other foreign nationals.

A fellow Russian soldier described him as a "staunch supporter of Russia."

Gloss signed a contract with Russia's Defense Ministry in 2023 and was killed in April 2024 near Chasiv Yar, a frontline city in Donetsk Oblast that has seen intense fighting. Once home to 12,000 people, Chasiv Yar has become a focal point in Russia's ongoing offensive in the region.



In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Order of Lenin to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to be passed along to Gallina in honor of her son's service. The gesture was seen as a provocation, likely intended to raise questions about why the son of a high-ranking U.S. intelligence official had fought for the Russian military.

Throughout the full-scale invasion, the Kremlin has increasingly relied on foreign nationals to bolster its war effort while avoiding mobilization. In addition to Americans, Russia has recruited individuals from countries including China, Cuba, Egypt, India, and others.