Ukraine capable of striking all of Russia's military logistics in occupied territories, 15 oil refineries hit, Zelensky says

Ukraine is now capable of striking all of Moscow's military logistics in the occupied territories as 15 Russian oil refineries have been hit between January and May this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said June 1.

"Our warriors now have the capability to reach Russian military logistics across virtually the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territory. There are practically no safe roads left for the occupier in the south and east of our state," he said in an evening address.

Zelensky's claim comes after the Third Army Corps on May 31 said that Ukrainian drones gained control over key Russian military supply routes in occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast.

"Luhansk, Starobilsk, Alchevsk, Brianka, and Kadiivka are now under the control of the Third Army Corps' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," corps commander, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi said.

Ukraine is expanding its middle strike campaign, targeting military assets at the operational depth of roughly 20 to 300 kilometers (10 to 185 miles) from the front line.

"This is also reflected in shortages — above all, fuel shortages in Crimea and in our other regions under occupation. The plan of our long-range sanctions is being implemented step by step. Between January and May this year, our warriors struck 15 Russian oil refineries. This is significant," Zelensky said.

On May 30, the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced that as of May 31, "sales of 95-octane gasoline at ATAN and TES gas stations will be carried out only via vouchers," referring to the two largest fuel service chains on the peninsula.

Following Ukrainian strikes, authorities will also set limits on the amount of gasoline residents of the peninsula can purchase, amid ongoing fuel shortages in the region.

"Russia has already imposed bans on exports of aviation fuel and gasoline from their territory, and is also considering a ban on diesel exports. For a country that until very recently was called a gas station, losing even this is a major event — a major loss. As of May, nearly 40% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity is offline," Zelensky said.