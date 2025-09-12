General Staff: Russia has lost 1,092,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,092,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 12.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,177 tanks, 23,266 armored fighting vehicles, 61,403 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,668 artillery systems, 1,485 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 58,467 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.