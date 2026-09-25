Ukrainian forces reportedly strike oil refinery 1,500 kilometers from border, Russian electronics factory

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian oil refinery located about 1,500 kilometers (900 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and an electronic components factory overnight on Sept. 25, monitoring channels reported.

An oil refinery in Perm was set ablaze after it was targeted, eyewitnesses said, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

Meanwhile, the Iskra electronics plant, which manufactures components for communications and radio technology, was struck in the city of Ulyanovsk, the channel reported.

Explosions were also reported in the city of Voronezh as air defenses were engaged, where a synthetic rubber manufacturing plant was damaged, according to Exilenova Plus.

In Ukraine's Luhansk, a large hardware store was struck and set ablaze at the site where Ukrainian home improvement chain Epicentr once held a location before Russia occupied the city in 2024, independent Russian outlet Astra reported.

Authorities have not yet commented on the reported strikes in the Russian cities, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Sept. 24, Ukrainian drones allegedly targeted oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, according to local authorities.

On Sept. 23, drones struck an area near an oil refinery in the city of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian independent outlet Astra reported, citing local residents.

The city is located around 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Meanwhile, Russia continues fatal strikes on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine.

Two people were killed, and 8 others were injured as Russian ballistic missile explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on Sept. 24 in an attack that damaged a maternity hospital and residential buildings.