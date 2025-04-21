The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Norway's PM, finance minister to meet Trump on April 24 to discuss Ukraine, trade

by Kateryna Hodunova April 21, 2025 12:46 PM 2 min read
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 24, the prime minister's office announced on April 21.

The leaders will discuss the security situation, NATO, the Russia-Ukraine war, and trade, the statement read.

Norway's officials will meet the U.S. president after the Trump administration imposed a 15% tariff on goods imported into the U.S. from Norway at the beginning of April. Later, the tariff was lowered to 10% for a 90-day period.

"The U.S. is our most important ally, and in a troubled and demanding time for security policy, the close contact between our two countries is very important," Stoere said.

"Norway and the U.S. cooperate in a number of areas, and the U.S. is an important trading partner for Norway. I look forward to discussing areas where we can cooperate even more closely in the future," he added.

Norway has been one of Ukraine's most committed European backers, providing military aid, humanitarian assistance, and financial support.

The country has also played a key role in stabilizing Ukraine's energy sector and hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik announced on April 11 that Norway will allocate 10 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $937 million) in 2025 to help equip and train a Ukrainian military brigade.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.