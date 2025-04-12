Norway pledges around $940 million to train and equip Ukrainian brigade

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will allocate 10 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $937 million) in 2025 to help equip and train a Ukrainian military brigade, Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik announced on April 11 during a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, according to the Norwegian government.

The initiative is part of a broader Nordic-Baltic effort to support Ukraine’s land forces. Norway will take the lead role in the training component, working in close coordination with Ukrainian authorities and allied nations.

“Norway stands united with Europe for stronger support for Ukraine, politically, economically, and militarily,” Sandvik said. “Our contribution is both material from our own defense and acquisitions of ammunition and materiel from Ukrainian and international industry. Not least, we will contribute with training.”

Instead of establishing an entirely new brigade, the initiative will concentrate on developing modular units — smaller components designed to integrate into and strengthen Ukraine’s existing brigades. These brigades typically comprise 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers and possess a variety of combat capabilities that enable them to operate independently.

“Under Norwegian leadership, the Nordic and Baltic countries work closely with Ukrainian authorities to ensure that the training and equipment meet Ukrainian needs as well as possible,” Sandvik explained.

The previous initiatives to have Ukraine’s Western backers train and equip new brigades were highly controversial.

The 155th Brigade was intended to be a flagship project for Ukrainian brigades trained and armed with the assistance of foreign partners. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France would provide training and military supplies as part of this initiative.

Despite Paris fulfilling its commitments for training and arms provision, an investigation led by Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Ukrainian media outlet Censor.net, pointed to problems in the brigade's creation and management, allegedly leading to 1,700 cases of soldiers going AWOL from the unit before firing a shot.

During the Brussels summit, Sandvik also held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

According to Bloomberg, Norway also joined the U.K. in pledging a joint $585 million military aid package to Ukraine. The U.K. will contribute £350 million ($455 million), while Norway will provide £100 million ($130 million) through the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine.That package includes support for the repair of previously delivered equipment, radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.

Earlier this week, Oslo also committed $454 million to procure artillery shells for Ukraine.